Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim closed today at 1761, down -0.71% from yesterday's 1773.6
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim closed today at ₹1761, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹1773.6

1 min read . Updated: 13 Jul 2023, 04:21 PM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 13 Jul 2023, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 1773.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1761 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GrasimPremium
Grasim

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at 1760.25 and closed at 1767.3. The highest price reached during the day was 1783.2, while the lowest price was 1758. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently at 116,071.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1839.3 and the 52-week low is 1372.62. A total of 7717 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:21:45 PM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim closed today at ₹1761, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹1773.6

Today, the closing price of Grasim stock was 1761, reflecting a decrease of 0.71% or a net change of -12.6 from the previous day's closing price of 1773.6.

13 Jul 2023, 03:15:54 PM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1760, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1773.6

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1760, with a percent change of -0.77 and a net change of -13.6. This means that the stock has decreased in value, with a negative percent change and net change.

13 Jul 2023, 03:04:42 PM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1759.9, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1773.6

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1759.9. There has been a percent change of -0.77, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.7, which means the stock has decreased by 13.7.

13 Jul 2023, 02:52:58 PM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1757.35, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹1773.6

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1757.35 with a percent change of -0.92 and a net change of -16.25. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:33:14 PM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1759.6, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹1773.6

The current price of Grasim stock is 1759.6, with a percent change of -0.79 and a net change of -14. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.79% or 14. Grasim stock is currently trading at a lower price compared to its previous value.

13 Jul 2023, 02:18:56 PM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1756.8, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹1773.6

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1756.8 with a percent change of -0.95 and a net change of -16.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.95% and the net change is a decrease of 16.8.

13 Jul 2023, 02:05:32 PM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1760, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1773.6

The current data shows that the price of Grasim stock is 1760. There has been a percent change of -0.77, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -13.6, which means the stock has decreased by 13.6.

13 Jul 2023, 01:51:33 PM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1767.85, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹1773.6

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1767.85 with a percent change of -0.32 and a net change of -5.75. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.32% and the net change is a decrease of 5.75.

13 Jul 2023, 01:31:50 PM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1770, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1773.6

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1770. There has been a -0.2% percent change, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -3.6, suggesting a decrease of 3.6 points. Overall, the stock price for Grasim has seen a slight decline.

13 Jul 2023, 01:20:51 PM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1772.3, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹1773.6

The current stock price of Grasim is 1772.3 with a percent change of -0.07. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.07% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -1.3, indicating a decrease of 1.3. Overall, the stock price of Grasim has experienced a slight decline.

13 Jul 2023, 01:04:02 PM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1769.45, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹1773.6

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1769.45, with a percent change of -0.23 and a net change of -4.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.23% and there has been a decrease of 4.15 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 12:50:39 PM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1773.3, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1773.6

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1773.3. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.02. The net change is -0.3, indicating a small decrease in value.

13 Jul 2023, 12:32:22 PM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1776.1, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1773.6

The current data of Grasim stock shows that its price is 1776.1. There has been a 0.14% change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.5 points.

13 Jul 2023, 12:30:00 PM IST

13 Jul 2023, 12:18:59 PM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1779.5, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1773.6

The current price of Grasim stock is 1779.5, with a percent change of 0.33. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.9, which suggests that the stock has gained 5.9 points.

13 Jul 2023, 12:04:32 PM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1779.5, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1773.6

The current price of Grasim stock is 1779.5, with a net change of 5.9 and a percent change of 0.33. This means that the stock has increased in value by 5.9 rupees, or 0.33%, from its previous closing price.

13 Jul 2023, 11:52:13 AM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1780.15, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹1773.6

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1780.15 with a percent change of 0.37 and a net change of 6.55. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.37% and the net change in the stock price is 6.55 points.

13 Jul 2023, 11:34:34 AM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1777.35, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹1773.6

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1777.35. There has been a 0.21 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.75.

13 Jul 2023, 11:17:17 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1778.85, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹1773.6

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1778.85. There has been a percent change of 0.3, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 5.25, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

13 Jul 2023, 10:49:41 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1775.5, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1773.6

The current stock price of Grasim is 1775.5, with a 0.11 percent change. This represents a net change of 1.9 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 09:46:39 AM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1777, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹1773.6

The current stock price of Grasim is 1777, with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 3.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.19% compared to the previous trading day, and the actual price has increased by 3.4 points.

13 Jul 2023, 09:36:46 AM IST

13 Jul 2023, 09:16:00 AM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1779.6, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹1773.6

The current price of Grasim stock is 1779.6 with a percent change of 0.34. This means that the stock has increased by 0.34% from its previous closing price. The net change in the stock is 6, indicating that it has increased by 6 points.

13 Jul 2023, 09:07:27 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1768.2, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

The current price of Grasim stock is 1768.2 with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 0.9. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.9 points, or 0.05% compared to the previous trading day.

13 Jul 2023, 08:23:48 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1767.3 yesterday

On the last day, Grasim BSE had a trading volume of 7717 shares and the closing price was 1767.3.

