Grasim Share Price Live blog for 13 Nov 2023

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1974.95 and closed at ₹1942.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1974.95 and a low of ₹1940.9 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹127,807.87 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2021.95 and ₹1528 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 1963 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Nov 2023, 09:37 AM IST
Grasim share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.47%
|3 Months
|7.0%
|6 Months
|10.78%
|YTD
|12.74%
|1 Year
|13.99%
13 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1942.5 on last trading day
