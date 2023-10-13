Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock takes a hit with negative trading

On the last day of trading, Grasim opened at ₹1994.95 and closed at ₹1979.5. The stock had a high of ₹2021.95 and a low of ₹1966.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹131,465.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1988.75 and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The stock had a trading volume of 24,054 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.