Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock takes a hit with negative trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 13 Oct 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 2001.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1994.4 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day of trading, Grasim opened at 1994.95 and closed at 1979.5. The stock had a high of 2021.95 and a low of 1966.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is 131,465.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1988.75 and the 52-week low is 1528. The stock had a trading volume of 24,054 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1994.4, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹2001.35

The current price of Grasim stock is 1994.4, with a percent change of -0.35 and a net change of -6.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

13 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹2004.95, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹2001.35

The current price of Grasim stock is 2004.95, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 3.6. This indicates a small increase in the stock price.

13 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1979.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Grasim had a trading volume of 24,054 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,979.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.