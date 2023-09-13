Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Grasim Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 13 Sep 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 1862.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1870.7 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 1862.35 and closed at 1862.9. The highest price reached during the day was 1920, while the lowest price was 1834.85. The market capitalization of Grasim is 122,806.95 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 1872.4 and 1528 respectively. The BSE volume for Grasim shares on that day was 56,871.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1862.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Grasim had a trading volume of 56,871 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,862.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.