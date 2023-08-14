comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -1.25 %. The stock closed at 1827.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1804.35 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at 1820.05 and closed at 1827.1. The stock reached a high of 1826.45 and a low of 1809 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently at 118,756.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1867, while the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 651 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:40:59 AM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1804.35, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹1827.1

The current price of Grasim stock is 1804.35. It has experienced a percent change of -1.25, resulting in a net change of -22.75.

14 Aug 2023, 09:39:33 AM IST

Grasim Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.12%
3 Months-1.05%
6 Months11.76%
YTD6.04%
1 Year14.22%
14 Aug 2023, 09:30:01 AM IST

Grasim Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:18:39 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1827.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 651. The closing price for the day was 1827.1.

