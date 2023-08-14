Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1820.05 and closed at ₹1827.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1826.45 and a low of ₹1809 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently at ₹118,756.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1867, while the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 651 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1804.35, down -1.25% from yesterday's ₹1827.1
The current price of Grasim stock is ₹1804.35. It has experienced a percent change of -1.25, resulting in a net change of -22.75.
Grasim Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.12%
|3 Months
|-1.05%
|6 Months
|11.76%
|YTD
|6.04%
|1 Year
|14.22%
Grasim Live Updates
GRASIM INDUSTRIES
GRASIM INDUSTRIES
Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1827.1 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 651. The closing price for the day was ₹1827.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!