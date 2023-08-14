Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim's Stock Plummets in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1820.05 and closed at ₹1827.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1826.45 and a low of ₹1809 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently at ₹118,756.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1867, while the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 651 shares.
The current price of Grasim stock is ₹1804.35. It has experienced a percent change of -1.25, resulting in a net change of -22.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.12%
|3 Months
|-1.05%
|6 Months
|11.76%
|YTD
|6.04%
|1 Year
|14.22%
On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 651. The closing price for the day was ₹1827.1.
