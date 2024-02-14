Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Grasim Share Price Live blog for 14 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -3.65 %. The stock closed at 2144.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2066.05 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim Stock Price Today

Grasim Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at 2156.7 and closed at 2144.35. The stock's high for the day was 2170.1, while the low was 2053.35. Grasim has a market capitalization of 140,153.17 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2198, while the 52-week low is 1528. The stock had a trading volume of 25,973 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹2144.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, a total of 25,973 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,144.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!