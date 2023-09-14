Hello User
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim's Stocks Soar in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 1933.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1940 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at 1868.4 and closed at 1870.8. The stock had a high of 1947 and a low of 1858.65. The company's market capitalization is 126,634.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1920 and the 52-week low is 1528. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 61,595.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:13 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1940, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1933.65

The current price of Grasim stock is 1940, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 6.35. This means that the stock has increased by 0.33% from its previous price and has gained 6.35 points.

14 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1870.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Grasim had a trading volume of 61,595 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 1,870.8.

