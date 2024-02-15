Hello User
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Stock Gains Ground

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 2066.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2078.75 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim Stock Price Today

Grasim Share Price Today : Grasim's stock opened at 2065.9 and closed at 2066.05 on the last trading day. It reached a high of 2082.15 and a low of 2028.8 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 141,014.69 crore. The 52-week high for Grasim is 2198 and the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for the stock was 10,474 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:06 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹2078.75, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹2066.05

The current price of Grasim stock is 2078.75, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 12.7. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

15 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹2066.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,474. The closing price for the stock was 2066.05.

