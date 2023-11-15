Grasim Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

Grasim's stock opened at ₹1947.8 and closed at ₹1946.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹1947.8 and a low of ₹1920.9. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹126,114.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2021.95, while the 52-week low is ₹1528. The stock had a trading volume of 10,652 shares on the BSE.
15 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST
