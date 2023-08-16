Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

1 min read.Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM ISTLivemint
Grasim stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 1827.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1811.75 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, the Grasim stock opened at ₹1820.05 and closed at ₹1827.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1826.45, while the lowest was ₹1795.1. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹118937.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1867, and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for Grasim shares on that day was 6623.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Aug 2023, 09:04:39 AM IST
16 Aug 2023, 08:05:50 AM IST
