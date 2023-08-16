Hello User
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST

Grasim stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -0.84 %. The stock closed at 1827.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1811.75 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day, the Grasim stock opened at 1820.05 and closed at 1827.1. The highest price reached during the day was 1826.45, while the lowest was 1795.1. The market capitalization of Grasim is 118937.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1867, and the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for Grasim shares on that day was 6623.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1811.75, down -0.84% from yesterday's ₹1827.1

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1811.75 with a percent change of -0.84 and a net change of -15.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.84% and the net change is a decrease of 15.35.

16 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1827.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 6,623. The closing price of these shares was 1,827.1.

