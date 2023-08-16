Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

On the last day, the Grasim stock opened at ₹1820.05 and closed at ₹1827.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1826.45, while the lowest was ₹1795.1. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹118937.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1867, and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for Grasim shares on that day was 6623.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.