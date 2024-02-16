Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock sees gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.51 %. The stock closed at 2082.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2093.4 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim Stock Price Today

Grasim Share Price Today : On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 2083.15 and closed at 2078.3. The highest price reached during the day was 2103.25, while the lowest was 2073.95. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently 141,292.82 crore. Its 52-week high is 2198 and the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for Grasim's shares on that day was 24193.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:16 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹2093.4, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹2082.85

The current price of Grasim stock is 2093.4, with a net change of 10.55 and a percent change of 0.51. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

16 Feb 2024, 08:08 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹2078.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 24,193. The closing price for the shares was 2,078.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!