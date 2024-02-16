Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock sees gains in today's trading

Grasim Share Price Today : On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹2083.15 and closed at ₹2078.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2103.25, while the lowest was ₹2073.95. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently ₹141,292.82 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹2198 and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for Grasim's shares on that day was 24193.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.