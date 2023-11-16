Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim's stocks soar in trading today

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1964.8 and closed at ₹1926.25. The highest price during the day was ₹1964.8, while the lowest price was ₹1934.1. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently ₹127,609.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2021.95, and the 52-week low is ₹1528. On the BSE, a total of 11,039 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.52%
|3 Months
|6.77%
|6 Months
|12.7%
|YTD
|12.79%
|1 Year
|12.14%
The current price of Grasim stock is ₹1938 with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 11.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.61% or ₹11.75.
On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 11,039. The closing price of the shares was ₹1,926.25.
