Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim's stocks soar in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 1926.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1938 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at 1964.8 and closed at 1926.25. The highest price during the day was 1964.8, while the lowest price was 1934.1. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently 127,609.63 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2021.95, and the 52-week low is 1528. On the BSE, a total of 11,039 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Grasim share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.52%
3 Months6.77%
6 Months12.7%
YTD12.79%
1 Year12.14%
16 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1938, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹1926.25

The current price of Grasim stock is 1938 with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 11.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.61% or 11.75.

16 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1926.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 11,039. The closing price of the shares was 1,926.25.

