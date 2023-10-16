Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim closed today at 1972, down -0.55% from yesterday's 1982.95

Grasim share price update :Grasim closed today at ₹1972, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹1982.95 Grasim stock closed at ₹1972 today, with a percent change of -0.55 and a net change of -10.95. The stock price decreased from yesterday's closing price of ₹1982.95.

Grasim October futures opened at 1986.1 as against previous close of 1984.3 Grasim, currently trading at a spot price of 1973.8, has a bid price of 1979.0 and an offer price of 1979.85. The bid and offer quantities stand at 475 each. The stock's open interest is recorded at 11,518,275.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Grasim Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Grasim Industries Ltd stock is 1527.05000, while the 52-week high price is 2022.00000.

Top active options for Grasim Top active call options for Grasim at 16 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹22.4 (-6.47%) & ₹31.15 (-5.32%) respectively. Top active put options for Grasim at 16 Oct 14:47 were at strike price of ₹1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹18.0 (-10.0%) & ₹5.15 (-16.94%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Grasim October futures opened at 1986.1 as against previous close of 1984.3 Grasim, a leading stock in the market, is currently trading at a spot price of 1977. The bid price stands at 1983.05, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1984.2. With an offer quantity of 475 and a bid quantity of 1425, the stock showcases strong interest from both buyers and sellers. The open interest for Grasim is at an impressive 11,535,850.

Top active options for Grasim at 16 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹22.85 (-4.59%) & ₹31.3 (-4.86%) respectively. Top active put options for Grasim at 16 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹17.9 (-10.5%) & ₹4.6 (-25.81%) respectively.

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Grasim Industries stock is ₹1957.4, while the high price is ₹1992.15.

Grasim, a leading Indian conglomerate, is currently trading at a spot price of 1965.5. The bid price stands at 1972.0, with a bid quantity of 950. The offer price is slightly higher at 1972.5, with an offer quantity of 475. Open interest for the stock is reported at 11,568,625.

Top active options for Grasim at 16 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹16.15 (-32.57%) & ₹22.4 (-31.91%) respectively. Top active put options for Grasim at 16 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹27.85 (+39.25%) & ₹7.95 (+28.23%) respectively.

Grasim, currently trading at a spot price of 1962.3, has a bid price of 1963.0 and an offer price of 1964.15. The offer quantity stands at 475, while the bid quantity is 2850. The stock's open interest is recorded at 11613750.

Top active options for Grasim at 16 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2100.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹19.7 (-17.75%) & ₹3.35 (-21.18%) respectively. Top active put options for Grasim at 16 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹23.8 (+19.0%) & ₹34.8 (+19.59%) respectively.

Grasim, a leading Indian conglomerate, is currently trading at a spot price of 1973.55. The bid price stands at 1976.5, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1977.95. There is an offer quantity of 475 and a corresponding bid quantity. The stock has an open interest of 11,343,000, indicating strong market participation.

