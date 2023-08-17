comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 16 2023 15:58:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.9 -1.9%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,418.5 1.78%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.8 1.92%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 450.05 0.25%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 565.4 0.86%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Grasim Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Grasim Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 1808.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1812.35 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GrasimPremium
Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 1803.35 and closed at 1808.75. The highest price reached during the day was 1818.95, while the lowest price was 1786. The market capitalization of Grasim is 118,976.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1867, and the 52-week low is 1528. The total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Grasim was 20,997.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 08:05:35 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1808.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Grasim had a BSE volume of 20,997 shares with a closing price of 1,808.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App