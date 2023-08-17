Hello User
Grasim Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 17 Aug 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 1808.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1812.35 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 1803.35 and closed at 1808.75. The highest price reached during the day was 1818.95, while the lowest price was 1786. The market capitalization of Grasim is 118,976.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1867, and the 52-week low is 1528. The total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Grasim was 20,997.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1808.75 on last trading day

