Grasim Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1803.35 and closed at ₹1808.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1818.95, while the lowest price was ₹1786. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹118,976.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1867, and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The total volume of shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Grasim was 20,997.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.