Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim's Stock Sees Positive Gains

On the last day of trading, Grasim opened at ₹1764.75 and closed at ₹1759.55. The stock's high for the day was ₹1766.8 and the low was ₹1744.2. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹114,906.01 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹1839.3 and the 52-week low is ₹1372.62. The BSE volume for the day was 30,338 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1753.65, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1750.45 The current price of Grasim stock is ₹1753.65 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 3.2. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.18% and the net change in the price is 3.2. Share Via

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1750.45, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹1759.55 The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1750.45. There has been a percent change of -0.52, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.1, suggesting a decrease of ₹9.1 in the stock price. Share Via

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1759.55 yesterday On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 30,338. The closing price for the day was ₹1,759.55. Share Via