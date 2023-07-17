comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim's Stock Sees Positive Gains
LIVE UPDATES

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim's Stock Sees Positive Gains

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 01:00 PM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 17 Jul 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 1750.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1753.65 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GrasimPremium
Grasim

On the last day of trading, Grasim opened at 1764.75 and closed at 1759.55. The stock's high for the day was 1766.8 and the low was 1744.2. The market capitalization of Grasim is 114,906.01 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 1839.3 and the 52-week low is 1372.62. The BSE volume for the day was 30,338 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:00:10 PM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1753.65, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1750.45

The current price of Grasim stock is 1753.65 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 3.2. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.18% and the net change in the price is 3.2.

17 Jul 2023, 12:50:47 PM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1753.9, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1750.45

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1753.9. There has been a 0.2 percent change, with a net change of 3.45.

Click here for Grasim AGM

17 Jul 2023, 12:35:03 PM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1753.6, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1750.45

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1753.6, which represents a percentage change of 0.18. The net change is 3.15.

17 Jul 2023, 12:22:51 PM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1753.55, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹1750.45

The current price of Grasim stock is 1753.55 with a net change of 3.1, indicating a 0.18 percent increase.

17 Jul 2023, 12:07:03 PM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1755.9, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1750.45

The current price of Grasim stock is 1755.9. There has been a 0.31% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 5.45.

17 Jul 2023, 11:52:02 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1755.85, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1750.45

The current price of Grasim stock is 1755.85. It has had a percent change of 0.31, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.4, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.4 rupees since the previous trading session.

Click here for Grasim News

17 Jul 2023, 11:35:04 AM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1761, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹1750.45

The current price of Grasim stock is 1761, with a percent change of 0.6 and a net change of 10.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.6% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 10.55.

17 Jul 2023, 11:16:59 AM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1754.95, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹1750.45

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the stock price is 1754.95. There has been a 0.26% increase in the stock price, with a net change of 4.5.

17 Jul 2023, 11:01:00 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1754.8, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹1750.45

The current price of Grasim stock is 1754.8 with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 4.35. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.25% and has gained 4.35 points.

17 Jul 2023, 10:48:19 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1752.7, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1750.45

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the stock price is 1752.7. There has been a 0.13 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 2.25.

Click here for Grasim Dividend

17 Jul 2023, 10:35:03 AM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1755.9, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1750.45

The current stock price of Grasim is 1755.9. There has been a percent change of 0.31, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.45, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount.

17 Jul 2023, 10:21:00 AM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1753.3, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹1750.45

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price of the stock is 1753.3. There has been a percent change of 0.16, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 2.85, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount.

17 Jul 2023, 10:04:49 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1759, up 0.49% from yesterday's ₹1750.45

The current price of Grasim stock is 1759, with a percent change of 0.49% and a net change of 8.55.

17 Jul 2023, 09:45:15 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1761.25, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹1750.45

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1761.25 with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 10.8. This means that the stock has increased by 0.62% and the price has gone up by 10.8 Rs. Overall, this suggests that Grasim stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

Click here for Grasim Profit Loss

17 Jul 2023, 09:40:09 AM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1760.8, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1750.45

The current price of Grasim stock is 1760.8. It has experienced a percent change of 0.59, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 10.35, suggesting a positive movement in price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:34:04 AM IST

Grasim Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:21:27 AM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1758.35, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹1750.45

The current price of Grasim stock is 1758.35 with a percent change of 0.45 and a net change of 7.9. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 0.45% or 7.9 points. However, without further context or historical data, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change.

17 Jul 2023, 09:05:01 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1750.45, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹1759.55

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1750.45. There has been a percent change of -0.52, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -9.1, suggesting a decrease of 9.1 in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 08:18:02 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1759.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 30,338. The closing price for the day was 1,759.55.

