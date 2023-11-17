Hello User
Grasim Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 17 Nov 2023, by -0.03 %. The stock closed at 1943.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1943.15 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

Grasim's last day open price was 1943.7, with a close price of 1943.65. The stock reached a high of 1952.95 and a low of 1915. The market cap stands at 127948.74 cr, with a 52-week high of 2021.95 and a 52-week low of 1528. The BSE volume for the day was 9592 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 08:25 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1943.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Grasim BSE had a volume of 9592 shares with a closing price of 1943.65.

