Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim closed today at ₹1976, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1972

On the last day of trading, Grasim opened at ₹1985.95 and closed at ₹1982.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1992.15 and a low of ₹1957.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹1,29,457.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2021.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for Grasim was 11,643 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed today at ₹1976, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1972 Grasim stock closed at ₹1976, with a percent change of 0.2% and a net change of 4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹1972.

Grasim share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Ultratech Cement 8302.55 -0.5 -0.01 8750.0 6082.7 239683.29 Grasim Industries 1976.0 4.0 0.2 2021.95 1528.0 130111.78 Shree Cement 26602.4 -40.8 -0.15 27284.85 20165.8 95983.45 Ambuja Cements 441.8 -1.35 -0.3 598.15 315.3 87725.81 Dalmia Bharat 2259.15 -63.1 -2.72 2424.4 1478.05 42329.39

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Grasim Industries reached a low of ₹1958 and a high of ₹2020 on the current day.

Grasim Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Grasim Industries Ltd stock is 1527.05, while the 52-week high price is 2022.00.

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1972.45, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹1972 The current price of Grasim stock is ₹1972.45. It has experienced a small percent change of 0.02, resulting in a net change of 0.45. Click here for Grasim Key Metrics

Top active options for Grasim Top active call options for Grasim at 17 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹17.0 (-15.0%) & ₹10.95 (-17.36%) respectively. Top active put options for Grasim at 17 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹23.4 (+18.48%) & ₹34.0 (+14.48%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1968.1, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1972 The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1968.1. There has been a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.9, which means the stock has decreased by ₹3.9.

Grasim share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Ultratech Cement 8297.0 -6.05 -0.07 8750.0 6082.7 239523.06 Grasim Industries 1969.35 -2.65 -0.13 2021.95 1528.0 129673.9 Shree Cement 26886.85 243.65 0.91 27284.85 20165.8 97009.77 Ambuja Cements 443.05 -0.1 -0.02 598.15 315.3 87974.01 Dalmia Bharat 2251.4 -70.85 -3.05 2424.4 1478.05 42184.18

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Grasim Industries stock is ₹1958, while the high price is ₹2020.

Grasim October futures opened at 2000.8 as against previous close of 1978.75 Grasim is currently trading at a spot price of 1961.75. The bid price is slightly lower at 1961.6, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1963.55. There are 475 shares available for purchase at the offer price, and the same quantity is being bid for. The open interest stands at 11,291,700, indicating the total number of outstanding derivative contracts for this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1959.8, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹1972 The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1959.8. There has been a percent change of -0.62, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -12.2, which means the stock has decreased by ₹12.2.

Grasim share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1953.44 10 Days 1931.19 20 Days 1933.53 50 Days 1868.41 100 Days 1814.11 300 Days 1735.85

Top active options for Grasim Top active call options for Grasim at 17 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹16.4 (-18.0%) & ₹10.8 (-18.49%) respectively. Top active put options for Grasim at 17 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹26.0 (+31.65%) & ₹37.0 (+24.58%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Grasim Industries stock is ₹1958.8 and the high price is ₹2020.

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1965.85, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹1972 The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1965.85. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.15, which means the stock has decreased by ₹6.15.

Grasim Live Updates GRASIM INDUSTRIES More Information

Grasim October futures opened at 2000.8 as against previous close of 1978.75 Grasim is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 1964.9. The bid and offer prices are 1964.3 and 1964.95 respectively, with a bid and offer quantity of 475 each. The stock has an open interest of 11,285,525.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Grasim share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Ultratech Cement 8306.25 3.2 0.04 8750.0 6082.7 239790.1 Grasim Industries 1963.2 -8.8 -0.45 2021.95 1528.0 129268.95 Shree Cement 26723.2 80.0 0.3 27284.85 20165.8 96419.31 Ambuja Cements 441.95 -1.2 -0.27 598.15 315.3 87755.59 Dalmia Bharat 2245.6 -76.65 -3.3 2424.4 1478.05 42075.51

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range The stock of Grasim Industries reached a low of ₹1964.05 and a high of ₹2020 on the current day.

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1968.25, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹1972 The current price of Grasim stock is ₹1968.25. There has been a slight negative percent change of -0.19, resulting in a net change of -3.75.

Top active options for Grasim Top active call options for Grasim at 17 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹18.05 (-9.75%) & ₹11.75 (-11.32%) respectively. Top active put options for Grasim at 17 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹25.55 (+29.37%) & ₹37.0 (+24.58%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Grasim October futures opened at 2000.8 as against previous close of 1978.75 Grasim is currently trading at a spot price of 1974. The bid price and offer price are the same at 1974.0 and 1975.15 respectively. The offer quantity and bid quantity are also the same at 1425. The open interest for Grasim is 11217125.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Grasim Industries stock today is ₹1964.15, while the high price is ₹2020.

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1974.35, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1972 The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1974.35. There has been a 0.12 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.35.

Top active options for Grasim Top active call options for Grasim at 17 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹21.0 (+5.0%) & ₹14.0 (+5.66%) respectively. Top active put options for Grasim at 17 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹23.65 (+19.75%) & ₹32.9 (+10.77%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Grasim October futures opened at 2000.8 as against previous close of 1978.75 Grasim, a prominent stock, is currently trading at a spot price of 1973.3 with a bid price of 1973.3 and an offer price of 1974.1. The offer quantity stands at 950 while the bid quantity is 475. The stock has an open interest of 11128300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1973.9, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1972 The current price of Grasim stock is ₹1973.9 with a net change of 1.9, which represents a 0.1 percent increase.

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Grasim Industries stock today is ₹1970, while the high price is ₹2020.

Grasim Live Updates GRASIM INDUSTRIES More Information

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹2010.05, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹1972 The current price of Grasim stock is ₹2010.05 with a net change of 38.05 and a percent change of 1.93. This indicates that the stock has increased in value compared to its previous closing price.

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1982.95 on last trading day On the last day, Grasim BSE recorded a volume of 11,643 shares with a closing price of ₹1982.95.