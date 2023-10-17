Hello User
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim closed today at 1976, up 0.2% from yesterday's 1972

22 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 1972 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1976 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day of trading, Grasim opened at 1985.95 and closed at 1982.95. The stock reached a high of 1992.15 and a low of 1957.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is 1,29,457.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2021.95 and the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for Grasim was 11,643 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:37 PM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed today at ₹1976, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1972

Grasim stock closed at 1976, with a percent change of 0.2% and a net change of 4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to the previous day's closing price of 1972.

17 Oct 2023, 06:22 PM IST Grasim share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ultratech Cement8302.55-0.5-0.018750.06082.7239683.29
Grasim Industries1976.04.00.22021.951528.0130111.78
Shree Cement26602.4-40.8-0.1527284.8520165.895983.45
Ambuja Cements441.8-1.35-0.3598.15315.387725.81
Dalmia Bharat2259.15-63.1-2.722424.41478.0542329.39
17 Oct 2023, 05:43 PM IST Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Grasim Industries reached a low of 1958 and a high of 2020 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 03:31 PM IST Grasim Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Grasim Industries Ltd stock is 1527.05, while the 52-week high price is 2022.00.

17 Oct 2023, 03:01 PM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1972.45, up 0.02% from yesterday's ₹1972

The current price of Grasim stock is 1972.45. It has experienced a small percent change of 0.02, resulting in a net change of 0.45.

Click here for Grasim Key Metrics

17 Oct 2023, 02:53 PM IST Top active options for Grasim

Top active call options for Grasim at 17 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 17.0 (-15.0%) & 10.95 (-17.36%) respectively.

Top active put options for Grasim at 17 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of 1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 23.4 (+18.48%) & 34.0 (+14.48%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1968.1, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹1972

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1968.1. There has been a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.9, which means the stock has decreased by 3.9.

17 Oct 2023, 02:37 PM IST Grasim share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ultratech Cement8297.0-6.05-0.078750.06082.7239523.06
Grasim Industries1969.35-2.65-0.132021.951528.0129673.9
Shree Cement26886.85243.650.9127284.8520165.897009.77
Ambuja Cements443.05-0.1-0.02598.15315.387974.01
Dalmia Bharat2251.4-70.85-3.052424.41478.0542184.18
17 Oct 2023, 02:14 PM IST Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Grasim Industries stock is 1958, while the high price is 2020.

17 Oct 2023, 02:08 PM IST Grasim October futures opened at 2000.8 as against previous close of 1978.75

Grasim is currently trading at a spot price of 1961.75. The bid price is slightly lower at 1961.6, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1963.55. There are 475 shares available for purchase at the offer price, and the same quantity is being bid for. The open interest stands at 11,291,700, indicating the total number of outstanding derivative contracts for this stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 01:43 PM IST Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1959.8, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹1972

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1959.8. There has been a percent change of -0.62, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -12.2, which means the stock has decreased by 12.2.

17 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Grasim share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1953.44
10 Days1931.19
20 Days1933.53
50 Days1868.41
100 Days1814.11
300 Days1735.85
17 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST Top active options for Grasim

Top active call options for Grasim at 17 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 16.4 (-18.0%) & 10.8 (-18.49%) respectively.

Top active put options for Grasim at 17 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of 1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 26.0 (+31.65%) & 37.0 (+24.58%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 01:22 PM IST Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Grasim Industries stock is 1958.8 and the high price is 2020.

17 Oct 2023, 01:01 PM IST Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1965.85, down -0.31% from yesterday's ₹1972

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1965.85. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.15, which means the stock has decreased by 6.15.

17 Oct 2023, 12:59 PM IST Grasim Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 12:46 PM IST Grasim October futures opened at 2000.8 as against previous close of 1978.75

Grasim is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 1964.9. The bid and offer prices are 1964.3 and 1964.95 respectively, with a bid and offer quantity of 475 each. The stock has an open interest of 11,285,525.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST Grasim share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ultratech Cement8306.253.20.048750.06082.7239790.1
Grasim Industries1963.2-8.8-0.452021.951528.0129268.95
Shree Cement26723.280.00.327284.8520165.896419.31
Ambuja Cements441.95-1.2-0.27598.15315.387755.59
Dalmia Bharat2245.6-76.65-3.32424.41478.0542075.51
17 Oct 2023, 12:24 PM IST Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock of Grasim Industries reached a low of 1964.05 and a high of 2020 on the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 12:21 PM IST Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1968.25, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹1972

The current price of Grasim stock is 1968.25. There has been a slight negative percent change of -0.19, resulting in a net change of -3.75.

17 Oct 2023, 12:12 PM IST Top active options for Grasim

Top active call options for Grasim at 17 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 18.05 (-9.75%) & 11.75 (-11.32%) respectively.

Top active put options for Grasim at 17 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of 1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 25.55 (+29.37%) & 37.0 (+24.58%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 11:29 AM IST Grasim October futures opened at 2000.8 as against previous close of 1978.75

Grasim is currently trading at a spot price of 1974. The bid price and offer price are the same at 1974.0 and 1975.15 respectively. The offer quantity and bid quantity are also the same at 1425. The open interest for Grasim is 11217125.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Grasim Industries stock today is 1964.15, while the high price is 2020.

17 Oct 2023, 11:11 AM IST Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1974.35, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹1972

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1974.35. There has been a 0.12 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.35.

17 Oct 2023, 10:43 AM IST Top active options for Grasim

Top active call options for Grasim at 17 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 21.0 (+5.0%) & 14.0 (+5.66%) respectively.

Top active put options for Grasim at 17 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of 1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 23.65 (+19.75%) & 32.9 (+10.77%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

17 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Grasim October futures opened at 2000.8 as against previous close of 1978.75

Grasim, a prominent stock, is currently trading at a spot price of 1973.3 with a bid price of 1973.3 and an offer price of 1974.1. The offer quantity stands at 950 while the bid quantity is 475. The stock has an open interest of 11128300.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

17 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1973.9, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1972

The current price of Grasim stock is 1973.9 with a net change of 1.9, which represents a 0.1 percent increase.

17 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Grasim Industries stock today is 1970, while the high price is 2020.

17 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Grasim Live Updates

17 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹2010.05, up 1.93% from yesterday's ₹1972

The current price of Grasim stock is 2010.05 with a net change of 38.05 and a percent change of 1.93. This indicates that the stock has increased in value compared to its previous closing price.

17 Oct 2023, 08:01 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1982.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Grasim BSE recorded a volume of 11,643 shares with a closing price of 1982.95.

