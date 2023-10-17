Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim closed today at 1976, up 0.2% from yesterday's 1972

On the last day of trading, Grasim opened at ₹1985.95 and closed at ₹1982.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1992.15 and a low of ₹1957.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹1,29,457.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2021.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for Grasim was 11,643 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Grasim stock closed at ₹1976, with a percent change of 0.2% and a net change of 4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹1972.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ultratech Cement
|8302.55
|-0.5
|-0.01
|8750.0
|6082.7
|239683.29
|Grasim Industries
|1976.0
|4.0
|0.2
|2021.95
|1528.0
|130111.78
|Shree Cement
|26602.4
|-40.8
|-0.15
|27284.85
|20165.8
|95983.45
|Ambuja Cements
|441.8
|-1.35
|-0.3
|598.15
|315.3
|87725.81
|Dalmia Bharat
|2259.15
|-63.1
|-2.72
|2424.4
|1478.05
|42329.39
The stock price of Grasim Industries reached a low of ₹1958 and a high of ₹2020 on the current day.
The 52-week low price of Grasim Industries Ltd stock is 1527.05, while the 52-week high price is 2022.00.
The current price of Grasim stock is ₹1972.45. It has experienced a small percent change of 0.02, resulting in a net change of 0.45.
Click here for Grasim Key Metrics
Top active call options for Grasim at 17 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹17.0 (-15.0%) & ₹10.95 (-17.36%) respectively.
Top active put options for Grasim at 17 Oct 14:53 were at strike price of ₹1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹23.4 (+18.48%) & ₹34.0 (+14.48%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1968.1. There has been a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.9, which means the stock has decreased by ₹3.9.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ultratech Cement
|8297.0
|-6.05
|-0.07
|8750.0
|6082.7
|239523.06
|Grasim Industries
|1969.35
|-2.65
|-0.13
|2021.95
|1528.0
|129673.9
|Shree Cement
|26886.85
|243.65
|0.91
|27284.85
|20165.8
|97009.77
|Ambuja Cements
|443.05
|-0.1
|-0.02
|598.15
|315.3
|87974.01
|Dalmia Bharat
|2251.4
|-70.85
|-3.05
|2424.4
|1478.05
|42184.18
The current day's low price for Grasim Industries stock is ₹1958, while the high price is ₹2020.
Grasim is currently trading at a spot price of 1961.75. The bid price is slightly lower at 1961.6, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1963.55. There are 475 shares available for purchase at the offer price, and the same quantity is being bid for. The open interest stands at 11,291,700, indicating the total number of outstanding derivative contracts for this stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1959.8. There has been a percent change of -0.62, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -12.2, which means the stock has decreased by ₹12.2.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1953.44
|10 Days
|1931.19
|20 Days
|1933.53
|50 Days
|1868.41
|100 Days
|1814.11
|300 Days
|1735.85
Top active call options for Grasim at 17 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹16.4 (-18.0%) & ₹10.8 (-18.49%) respectively.
Top active put options for Grasim at 17 Oct 13:31 were at strike price of ₹1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹26.0 (+31.65%) & ₹37.0 (+24.58%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current day's low price for Grasim Industries stock is ₹1958.8 and the high price is ₹2020.
The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1965.85. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.15, which means the stock has decreased by ₹6.15.
Grasim is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 1964.9. The bid and offer prices are 1964.3 and 1964.95 respectively, with a bid and offer quantity of 475 each. The stock has an open interest of 11,285,525.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ultratech Cement
|8306.25
|3.2
|0.04
|8750.0
|6082.7
|239790.1
|Grasim Industries
|1963.2
|-8.8
|-0.45
|2021.95
|1528.0
|129268.95
|Shree Cement
|26723.2
|80.0
|0.3
|27284.85
|20165.8
|96419.31
|Ambuja Cements
|441.95
|-1.2
|-0.27
|598.15
|315.3
|87755.59
|Dalmia Bharat
|2245.6
|-76.65
|-3.3
|2424.4
|1478.05
|42075.51
The stock of Grasim Industries reached a low of ₹1964.05 and a high of ₹2020 on the current day.
The current price of Grasim stock is ₹1968.25. There has been a slight negative percent change of -0.19, resulting in a net change of -3.75.
Top active call options for Grasim at 17 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹18.05 (-9.75%) & ₹11.75 (-11.32%) respectively.
Top active put options for Grasim at 17 Oct 12:12 were at strike price of ₹1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹25.55 (+29.37%) & ₹37.0 (+24.58%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Grasim is currently trading at a spot price of 1974. The bid price and offer price are the same at 1974.0 and 1975.15 respectively. The offer quantity and bid quantity are also the same at 1425. The open interest for Grasim is 11217125.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The low price of Grasim Industries stock today is ₹1964.15, while the high price is ₹2020.
The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1974.35. There has been a 0.12 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 2.35.
Top active call options for Grasim at 17 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2020.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹21.0 (+5.0%) & ₹14.0 (+5.66%) respectively.
Top active put options for Grasim at 17 Oct 10:43 were at strike price of ₹1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹23.65 (+19.75%) & ₹32.9 (+10.77%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
Grasim, a prominent stock, is currently trading at a spot price of 1973.3 with a bid price of 1973.3 and an offer price of 1974.1. The offer quantity stands at 950 while the bid quantity is 475. The stock has an open interest of 11128300.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current price of Grasim stock is ₹1973.9 with a net change of 1.9, which represents a 0.1 percent increase.
The low price of Grasim Industries stock today is ₹1970, while the high price is ₹2020.
The current price of Grasim stock is ₹2010.05 with a net change of 38.05 and a percent change of 1.93. This indicates that the stock has increased in value compared to its previous closing price.
On the last day, Grasim BSE recorded a volume of 11,643 shares with a closing price of ₹1982.95.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!