comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 18 2023 09:38:20
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.85 -0.17%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.35 0.11%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.4 -0.16%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 614 0.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.1 -0.35%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock takes a hit with negative trading
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock takes a hit with negative trading

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:34 AM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -0.89 %. The stock closed at 1816.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1800 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GrasimPremium
Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 1810 and closed at 1816.15. The stock reached a high of 1812.7 and a low of 1794. The company's market capitalization is 118,165.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1867 and the 52-week low is 1528. The stock had a trading volume of 11,070 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:34:40 AM IST

Grasim Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:00:07 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1800, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹1816.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Grasim is 1800. There has been a percent change of -0.89, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -16.15, suggesting a decrease of 16.15 in the stock price.

18 Aug 2023, 08:03:15 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1816.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 11,070. The closing price for the shares was 1816.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App