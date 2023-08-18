Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock takes a hit with negative trading

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1810 and closed at ₹1816.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1812.7 and a low of ₹1794. The company's market capitalization is ₹118,165.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1867 and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The stock had a trading volume of 11,070 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
