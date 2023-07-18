comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Stock Plummets in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Stock Plummets in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:37 AM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2023, by -0.54 %. The stock closed at 1792.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1782.55 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GrasimPremium
Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 1754.3 and closed at 1750.45. The high for the day was 1794.9, while the low was 1747.55. The market capitalization of Grasim is 117,699.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1839.3 and the 52-week low is 1372.62. The BSE volume for the day was 55,737 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:37:41 AM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1782.55, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1792.2

Grasim stock is currently priced at 1782.55, which represents a decrease of 0.54% from the previous trading period. The net change in the stock price is -9.65.

18 Jul 2023, 11:15:50 AM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1785.8, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹1792.2

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1785.8. There has been a percent change of -0.36, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -6.4, implying a decrease of 6.4. Overall, the stock has experienced a minor decline in value.

18 Jul 2023, 11:04:47 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1775.3, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹1792.2

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1775.3 and there has been a percent change of -0.94. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.94%. The net change is -16.9, which indicates that the stock price has decreased by 16.9. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:51:24 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1773.05, down -1.07% from yesterday's ₹1792.2

The current data of Grasim stock shows that its price is 1773.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -1.07%, resulting in a net change of -19.15.

Click here for Grasim Dividend

18 Jul 2023, 10:33:16 AM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1778.4, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1792.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Grasim is 1778.4. There has been a percentage change of -0.77, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -13.8, which means that the stock price has decreased by 13.8.

18 Jul 2023, 10:21:06 AM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1786.75, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹1792.2

Grasim stock is currently priced at 1786.75. There has been a percent change of -0.3 and a net change of -5.45.

18 Jul 2023, 10:02:35 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1785, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹1792.2

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1785, which represents a decrease of 0.4% or a net change of -7.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

18 Jul 2023, 09:52:19 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1787.95, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹1792.2

The current stock price of Grasim is 1787.95, with a percent change of -0.24 and a net change of -4.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.24% and has decreased by 4.25.

Click here for Grasim Profit Loss

18 Jul 2023, 09:37:45 AM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1793.3, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹1792.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of Grasim is 1793.3. The percent change is 0.06, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.1, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

18 Jul 2023, 09:35:25 AM IST

Grasim Live Updates

18 Jul 2023, 09:17:28 AM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1792.1, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹1792.2

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1792.1. There has been a percent change of -0.01, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.1, which means the stock has decreased by 0.1 points. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decline in value.

18 Jul 2023, 09:06:21 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1793, up 2.43% from yesterday's ₹1750.45

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1793. There has been a percent change of 2.43, indicating an increase in value. The net change in price is 42.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

18 Jul 2023, 08:03:12 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1750.45 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Grasim BSE had a volume of 55,737 shares and closed at a price of 1,750.45.

