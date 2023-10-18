comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 18 2023 15:29:45
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 206.1 -0.46%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 668.35 1.92%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 127.1 -0.2%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 451.55 -0.42%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,519.7 -1.4%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim closed today at 1955.15, down -0.96% from yesterday's 1974.05
BackBack

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim closed today at ₹1955.15, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹1974.05

24 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 1974.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1955.15 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GrasimPremium
Grasim

On the last day of trading, Grasim opened at 2003.8 and closed at 1972. The stock reached a high of 2020 and a low of 1958. The market capitalization of Grasim is 129,719.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2021.95 and the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for Grasim shares was 57,389.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:45:27 PM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim closed today at ₹1955.15, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹1974.05

Today, the closing price of Grasim stock was 1955.15, which represents a 0.96% decrease compared to the previous day's closing price of 1974.05. The net change in price was a decrease of 18.9.

18 Oct 2023, 06:19:54 PM IST

Grasim share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ultratech Cement8297.25-2.95-0.048750.06082.7239530.28
Grasim Industries1955.15-18.9-0.962021.951528.0128738.89
Shree Cement26709.8568.00.2627284.8520165.896371.14
Ambuja Cements433.05-9.1-2.06598.15315.385988.37
Dalmia Bharat2231.15-24.95-1.112424.41478.0541829.68
18 Oct 2023, 05:38:15 PM IST

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Grasim Industries stock today was 1951.1, while the high price was 1990.

18 Oct 2023, 03:37:54 PM IST

Grasim October futures opened at 1975.8 as against previous close of 1974.8

Grasim is currently trading at a spot price of 1954.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 1954.9, while the offer price is 1955.7. The offer quantity stands at 950 shares, while the bid quantity is 475 shares. The open interest for Grasim is at 10578250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 03:23:01 PM IST

Grasim Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Grasim Industries Ltd stock is 1527.05, while the 52-week high price is 2022.00.

18 Oct 2023, 03:18:20 PM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1954.1, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹1974.05

The current price of Grasim stock is 1954.1. It has experienced a percentage change of -1.01, resulting in a net change of -19.95.

18 Oct 2023, 02:44:09 PM IST

Grasim share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ultratech Cement8302.55-0.5-0.018750.06082.7239683.29
Grasim Industries1976.04.00.22021.951528.0130111.78
Shree Cement26602.4-40.8-0.1527284.8520165.895983.45
Ambuja Cements441.8-1.35-0.3598.15315.387725.81
Dalmia Bharat2259.15-63.1-2.722424.41478.0542354.63
18 Oct 2023, 02:44:03 PM IST

Top active options for Grasim

Top active call options for Grasim at 18 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 17.25 (-33.14%) & 11.6 (-35.38%) respectively.

Top active put options for Grasim at 18 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 22.5 (-7.4%) & 13.45 (-1.1%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:24:13 PM IST

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Grasim Industries stock is 1958 and the high price is 2020.

18 Oct 2023, 02:23:30 PM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1976, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1972

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1976, with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.2% or 4 points.

18 Oct 2023, 02:12:56 PM IST

Grasim October futures opened at 1975.8 as against previous close of 1974.8

Grasim is a stock with a current spot price of 1974.45. The bid price is 1958.95 with a bid quantity of 475, while the offer price is 1960.0 with an offer quantity of 11400. The stock has an open interest of 10623850. Grasim is a potential investment option with a stable spot price and active bidding and offering quantities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 01:47:40 PM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1976, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1972

The current stock price of Grasim is 1976 with a percent change of 0.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.2% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 4, indicating that the stock price has increased by 4 points.

18 Oct 2023, 01:43:52 PM IST

Grasim share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1970.94
10 Days1934.27
20 Days1935.56
50 Days1871.47
100 Days1816.85
300 Days1736.90
18 Oct 2023, 01:23:13 PM IST

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Grasim Industries stock reached a low of 1958 and a high of 2020 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 01:21:12 PM IST

Top active options for Grasim

Top active call options for Grasim at 18 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 21.05 (-18.41%) & 14.1 (-21.45%) respectively.

Top active put options for Grasim at 18 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of 1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 20.0 (-4.53%) & 12.05 (-11.4%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 01:02:26 PM IST

Grasim Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 01:00:09 PM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1976, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1972

The current price of Grasim stock is 1976. There has been a 0.2% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.

18 Oct 2023, 12:58:11 PM IST

Grasim October futures opened at 1975.8 as against previous close of 1974.8

Grasim is currently trading at a spot price of 1974.45. The bid price is 1960.95, with a bid quantity of 475, while the offer price is 1962.0, with an offer quantity of 475. The open interest stands at 10,631,450.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 12:36:02 PM IST

Grasim share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ultratech Cement8302.55-0.5-0.018750.06082.7239683.29
Grasim Industries1976.04.00.22021.951528.0130111.78
Shree Cement26602.4-40.8-0.1527284.8520165.895983.45
Ambuja Cements441.8-1.35-0.3598.15315.387725.81
Dalmia Bharat2259.15-63.1-2.722424.41478.0542354.63
18 Oct 2023, 12:33:50 PM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1976, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1972

The current stock price of Grasim is 1976 with a 0.2% percent change. This indicates a minor increase in the stock price. The net change is 4, meaning the stock has increased by 4 points.

Click here for Grasim AGM

18 Oct 2023, 12:16:16 PM IST

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Grasim Industries stock is 1958, while the high price is 2020.

18 Oct 2023, 12:06:16 PM IST

Grasim share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy4444
Buy3333
Hold1112
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
18 Oct 2023, 12:02:12 PM IST

Top active options for Grasim

Top active call options for Grasim at 18 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 27.35 (+6.01%) & 18.7 (+4.18%) respectively.

Top active put options for Grasim at 18 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.3 (-31.74%) & 23.9 (-22.15%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 11:50:21 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1976, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1972

The current stock price of Grasim is 1976. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.

Click here for Grasim News

18 Oct 2023, 11:42:00 AM IST

Grasim share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ultratech Cement8302.55-0.5-0.018750.06082.7239683.29
Grasim Industries1976.04.00.22021.951528.0130111.78
Shree Cement26602.4-40.8-0.1527284.8520165.895983.45
Ambuja Cements441.8-1.35-0.3598.15315.387725.81
Dalmia Bharat2259.15-63.1-2.722424.41478.0542354.63
18 Oct 2023, 11:12:49 AM IST

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Grasim Industries reached a low of 1958 and a high of 2020 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 11:00:02 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1976, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1972

The current price of Grasim stock is 1976, and it has experienced a 0.2 percent change, resulting in a net change of 4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 10:46:16 AM IST

Top active options for Grasim

Top active call options for Grasim at 18 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 30.0 (+16.28%) & 20.5 (+14.21%) respectively.

Top active put options for Grasim at 18 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of 1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 12.75 (-39.14%) & 3.3 (-44.54%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 10:30:13 AM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1976, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1972

The current price of Grasim stock is 1976. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 4.

18 Oct 2023, 10:30:00 AM IST

Grasim share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ultratech Cement8302.55-0.5-0.018750.06082.7239683.29
Grasim Industries1976.04.00.22021.951528.0130111.78
Shree Cement26602.4-40.8-0.1527284.8520165.895983.45
Ambuja Cements441.8-1.35-0.3598.15315.387725.81
Dalmia Bharat2259.15-63.1-2.722424.41478.0542354.63
18 Oct 2023, 10:27:00 AM IST

Grasim October futures opened at 1975.8 as against previous close of 1974.8

Grasim is currently trading at a spot price of 1974.45. The bid price is 1985.75 with a bid quantity of 475 shares, while the offer price is 1987.8 with an offer quantity of 475 shares. The stock has an open interest of 10667075.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 10:23:04 AM IST

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Grasim Industries stock today was 1958, while the high price was 2020.

18 Oct 2023, 09:51:38 AM IST

Grasim Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:48:06 AM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1976, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1972

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1976. There has been a 0.2 percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 4, meaning the stock has increased by 4 points.

18 Oct 2023, 09:40:59 AM IST

Grasim share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.89%
3 Months11.85%
6 Months15.81%
YTD14.56%
1 Year16.75%
18 Oct 2023, 09:15:02 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1976, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1972

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1976, with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 4. This means that the stock has increased by 0.2% and has gained 4 points.

18 Oct 2023, 08:08:34 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1972 on last trading day

On the last day, Grasim had a trading volume of 57,389 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 1,972.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App