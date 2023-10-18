Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim closed today at 1955.15, down -0.96% from yesterday's 1974.05

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim closed today at ₹1955.15, down -0.96% from yesterday's ₹1974.05 Today, the closing price of Grasim stock was ₹1955.15, which represents a 0.96% decrease compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹1974.05. The net change in price was a decrease of ₹18.9.

Grasim share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Ultratech Cement 8297.25 -2.95 -0.04 8750.0 6082.7 239530.28 Grasim Industries 1955.15 -18.9 -0.96 2021.95 1528.0 128738.89 Shree Cement 26709.85 68.0 0.26 27284.85 20165.8 96371.14 Ambuja Cements 433.05 -9.1 -2.06 598.15 315.3 85988.37 Dalmia Bharat 2231.15 -24.95 -1.11 2424.4 1478.05 41829.68 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Grasim Industries stock today was ₹1951.1, while the high price was ₹1990.

Grasim October futures opened at 1975.8 as against previous close of 1974.8 Grasim is currently trading at a spot price of 1954.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 1954.9, while the offer price is 1955.7. The offer quantity stands at 950 shares, while the bid quantity is 475 shares. The open interest for Grasim is at 10578250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Grasim Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Grasim Industries Ltd stock is ₹1527.05, while the 52-week high price is ₹2022.00.

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1954.1, down -1.01% from yesterday's ₹1974.05 The current price of Grasim stock is ₹1954.1. It has experienced a percentage change of -1.01, resulting in a net change of -19.95. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Grasim share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Ultratech Cement 8302.55 -0.5 -0.01 8750.0 6082.7 239683.29 Grasim Industries 1976.0 4.0 0.2 2021.95 1528.0 130111.78 Shree Cement 26602.4 -40.8 -0.15 27284.85 20165.8 95983.45 Ambuja Cements 441.8 -1.35 -0.3 598.15 315.3 87725.81 Dalmia Bharat 2259.15 -63.1 -2.72 2424.4 1478.05 42354.63

Top active options for Grasim Top active call options for Grasim at 18 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹17.25 (-33.14%) & ₹11.6 (-35.38%) respectively. Top active put options for Grasim at 18 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹22.5 (-7.4%) & ₹13.45 (-1.1%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Grasim Industries stock is ₹1958 and the high price is ₹2020.

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1976, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1972 The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1976, with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.2% or 4 points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Grasim October futures opened at 1975.8 as against previous close of 1974.8 Grasim is a stock with a current spot price of 1974.45. The bid price is 1958.95 with a bid quantity of 475, while the offer price is 1960.0 with an offer quantity of 11400. The stock has an open interest of 10623850. Grasim is a potential investment option with a stable spot price and active bidding and offering quantities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1976, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1972 The current stock price of Grasim is ₹1976 with a percent change of 0.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.2% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is 4, indicating that the stock price has increased by 4 points.

Grasim share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 1970.94 10 Days 1934.27 20 Days 1935.56 50 Days 1871.47 100 Days 1816.85 300 Days 1736.90

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range Grasim Industries stock reached a low of ₹1958 and a high of ₹2020 on the current day.

Top active options for Grasim Top active call options for Grasim at 18 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of ₹1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹21.05 (-18.41%) & ₹14.1 (-21.45%) respectively. Top active put options for Grasim at 18 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of ₹1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹20.0 (-4.53%) & ₹12.05 (-11.4%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Grasim Live Updates

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1976, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1972 The current price of Grasim stock is ₹1976. There has been a 0.2% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.

Grasim October futures opened at 1975.8 as against previous close of 1974.8 Grasim is currently trading at a spot price of 1974.45. The bid price is 1960.95, with a bid quantity of 475, while the offer price is 1962.0, with an offer quantity of 475. The open interest stands at 10,631,450.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Grasim share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Ultratech Cement 8302.55 -0.5 -0.01 8750.0 6082.7 239683.29 Grasim Industries 1976.0 4.0 0.2 2021.95 1528.0 130111.78 Shree Cement 26602.4 -40.8 -0.15 27284.85 20165.8 95983.45 Ambuja Cements 441.8 -1.35 -0.3 598.15 315.3 87725.81 Dalmia Bharat 2259.15 -63.1 -2.72 2424.4 1478.05 42354.63

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1976, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1972 The current stock price of Grasim is ₹1976 with a 0.2% percent change. This indicates a minor increase in the stock price. The net change is 4, meaning the stock has increased by 4 points. Click here for Grasim AGM

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Grasim Industries stock is ₹1958, while the high price is ₹2020.

Grasim share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 4 4 4 4 Buy 3 3 3 3 Hold 1 1 1 2 Sell 1 1 1 1 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Top active options for Grasim Top active call options for Grasim at 18 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹27.35 (+6.01%) & ₹18.7 (+4.18%) respectively. Top active put options for Grasim at 18 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.3 (-31.74%) & ₹23.9 (-22.15%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1976, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1972 The current stock price of Grasim is ₹1976. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of ₹4. Click here for Grasim News

Grasim share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Ultratech Cement 8302.55 -0.5 -0.01 8750.0 6082.7 239683.29 Grasim Industries 1976.0 4.0 0.2 2021.95 1528.0 130111.78 Shree Cement 26602.4 -40.8 -0.15 27284.85 20165.8 95983.45 Ambuja Cements 441.8 -1.35 -0.3 598.15 315.3 87725.81 Dalmia Bharat 2259.15 -63.1 -2.72 2424.4 1478.05 42354.63

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Grasim Industries reached a low of ₹1958 and a high of ₹2020 on the current day.

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1976, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1972 The current price of Grasim stock is ₹1976, and it has experienced a 0.2 percent change, resulting in a net change of 4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Top active options for Grasim Top active call options for Grasim at 18 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹30.0 (+16.28%) & ₹20.5 (+14.21%) respectively. Top active put options for Grasim at 18 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.75 (-39.14%) & ₹3.3 (-44.54%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1976, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1972 The current price of Grasim stock is ₹1976. There has been a 0.2 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 4.

Grasim share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Ultratech Cement 8302.55 -0.5 -0.01 8750.0 6082.7 239683.29 Grasim Industries 1976.0 4.0 0.2 2021.95 1528.0 130111.78 Shree Cement 26602.4 -40.8 -0.15 27284.85 20165.8 95983.45 Ambuja Cements 441.8 -1.35 -0.3 598.15 315.3 87725.81 Dalmia Bharat 2259.15 -63.1 -2.72 2424.4 1478.05 42354.63

Grasim October futures opened at 1975.8 as against previous close of 1974.8 Grasim is currently trading at a spot price of 1974.45. The bid price is 1985.75 with a bid quantity of 475 shares, while the offer price is 1987.8 with an offer quantity of 475 shares. The stock has an open interest of 10667075.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Grasim Industries stock today was ₹1958, while the high price was ₹2020.

Grasim Live Updates

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1976, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1972 The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1976. There has been a 0.2 percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 4, meaning the stock has increased by 4 points.

Grasim share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.89% 3 Months 11.85% 6 Months 15.81% YTD 14.56% 1 Year 16.75%

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1976, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹1972 The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1976, with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 4. This means that the stock has increased by 0.2% and has gained 4 points.