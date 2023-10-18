Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim closed today at 1955.15, down -0.96% from yesterday's 1974.05

On the last day of trading, Grasim opened at ₹2003.8 and closed at ₹1972. The stock reached a high of ₹2020 and a low of ₹1958. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹129,719.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2021.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for Grasim shares was 57,389.
Today, the closing price of Grasim stock was ₹1955.15, which represents a 0.96% decrease compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹1974.05. The net change in price was a decrease of ₹18.9.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ultratech Cement
|8297.25
|-2.95
|-0.04
|8750.0
|6082.7
|239530.28
|Grasim Industries
|1955.15
|-18.9
|-0.96
|2021.95
|1528.0
|128738.89
|Shree Cement
|26709.85
|68.0
|0.26
|27284.85
|20165.8
|96371.14
|Ambuja Cements
|433.05
|-9.1
|-2.06
|598.15
|315.3
|85988.37
|Dalmia Bharat
|2231.15
|-24.95
|-1.11
|2424.4
|1478.05
|41829.68
The low price of Grasim Industries stock today was ₹1951.1, while the high price was ₹1990.
The 52-week low price of Grasim Industries Ltd stock is ₹1527.05, while the 52-week high price is ₹2022.00.
Top active call options for Grasim at 18 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹17.25 (-33.14%) & ₹11.6 (-35.38%) respectively.
Top active put options for Grasim at 18 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹22.5 (-7.4%) & ₹13.45 (-1.1%) respectively.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1970.94
|10 Days
|1934.27
|20 Days
|1935.56
|50 Days
|1871.47
|100 Days
|1816.85
|300 Days
|1736.90
Top active call options for Grasim at 18 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of ₹1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹21.05 (-18.41%) & ₹14.1 (-21.45%) respectively.
Top active put options for Grasim at 18 Oct 13:21 were at strike price of ₹1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1940.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹20.0 (-4.53%) & ₹12.05 (-11.4%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Top active call options for Grasim at 18 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹27.35 (+6.01%) & ₹18.7 (+4.18%) respectively.
Top active put options for Grasim at 18 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of ₹1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.3 (-31.74%) & ₹23.9 (-22.15%) respectively.
Top active call options for Grasim at 18 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹30.0 (+16.28%) & ₹20.5 (+14.21%) respectively.
Top active put options for Grasim at 18 Oct 10:46 were at strike price of ₹1960.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.75 (-39.14%) & ₹3.3 (-44.54%) respectively.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.89%
|3 Months
|11.85%
|6 Months
|15.81%
|YTD
|14.56%
|1 Year
|16.75%
On the last day, Grasim had a trading volume of 57,389 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹1,972.
