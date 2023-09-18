Hello User
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim's Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 18 Sep 2023, by -0.6 %. The stock closed at 1972.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1960.3 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's open price was 1948.9 and the close price was 1931.4. The stock's high for the day was 1987 and the low was 1933.4. Grasim has a market cap of 129,470.18 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1987 and the 52-week low is 1528. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 25,263 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM IST Grasim September futures opened at 1976.0 as against previous close of 1976.05

Grasim is currently trading at a spot price of 1964.45 with a bid price of 1964.45 and an offer price of 1966.05. The offer quantity stands at 475 shares, while the bid quantity is 950 shares. The open interest for Grasim is at 13,141,825 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Sep 2023, 10:02 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1960.3, down -0.6% from yesterday's ₹1972.2

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1960.3. There has been a percent change of -0.6, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.9, which means that the stock price has decreased by 11.9 points.

Click here for Grasim Profit Loss

18 Sep 2023, 09:44 AM IST Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1964.15, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹1972.2

The current data of Grasim stock shows that its price is 1964.15. There has been a percent change of -0.41, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -8.05, which means the stock has decreased by 8.05.

18 Sep 2023, 09:37 AM IST Grasim Live Updates

18 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Grasim share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.65%
3 Months3.51%
6 Months24.45%
YTD14.47%
1 Year9.1%
18 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1972.2, up 2.11% from yesterday's ₹1931.4

The current price of Grasim stock is 1972.2. It has experienced a percent change of 2.11, resulting in a net change of 40.8.

18 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1931.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 25,263. The closing price of the shares was 1,931.4.

