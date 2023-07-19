Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim's Stock Sees Positive Momentum

comScore
1 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 19 Jul 2023, by 0.52 %. The stock closed at 1772.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1781.65 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at 1796 and closed at 1792.2. The stock had a high of 1796.95 and a low of 1768.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently 116,343.61 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1839.3 and the 52-week low is 1400.64. On the Bombay Stock Exchange, Grasim had a trading volume of 10,502 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2023, 10:30:52 AM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1781.65, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1772.35

The current stock price of Grasim is 1781.65, showing a percent change of 0.52 and a net change of 9.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

19 Jul 2023, 10:17:29 AM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1777.85, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1772.35

The current stock price of Grasim is 1777.85 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 5.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.31% compared to the previous trading day and has gone up by 5.5 points.

19 Jul 2023, 10:00:16 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1779.4, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1772.35

Grasim stock is currently priced at 1779.4, with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 7.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, with a positive change of 0.4%.

19 Jul 2023, 09:48:12 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1779.95, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹1772.35

The current price of Grasim stock is 1779.95 with a percent change of 0.43. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 7.6, which means the stock has increased by 7.6 from its previous value.

19 Jul 2023, 09:31:46 AM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1780.6, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹1772.35

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1780.6. There has been a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase in the stock value. The net change is 8.25, which means that the stock has increased by 8.25 points. Overall, Grasim stock has experienced a small positive change in its value.

19 Jul 2023, 09:31:21 AM IST

Grasim Live Updates

19 Jul 2023, 09:17:38 AM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1771.1, down -0.07% from yesterday's ₹1772.35

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1771.1. There has been a percent change of -0.07, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.25, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.25. Overall, the stock is experiencing a small decrease in value.

19 Jul 2023, 09:03:20 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1772.35, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹1792.2

The current data of Grasim stock shows that its price is 1772.35. It has experienced a percent change of -1.11, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -19.85, which means that the stock has decreased by 19.85.

19 Jul 2023, 08:03:14 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1792.2 yesterday

On the last day, Grasim had a volume of 10,502 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 1792.2.

