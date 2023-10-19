Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares dip in trading today

Grasim's stock opened at ₹1974 and closed at ₹1974.05 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1990, while the lowest was ₹1951.1. The company has a market capitalization of ₹128,350.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2021.95, while the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for the day was 19,919 shares.
The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1941.2 with a percent change of -0.71. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.71% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -13.95, indicating a decrease of ₹13.95 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.23%
|3 Months
|11.64%
|6 Months
|15.72%
|YTD
|13.47%
|1 Year
|15.84%
The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1934.35, with a percent change of -1.06 and a net change of -20.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.06% and has decreased by ₹20.8.
On the last day, Grasim BSE had a total volume of 19,919 shares traded. The closing price for the day was ₹1,974.05.
