Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares dip in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:57 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 1955.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1941.2 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

Grasim's stock opened at 1974 and closed at 1974.05 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 1990, while the lowest was 1951.1. The company has a market capitalization of 128,350.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2021.95, while the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for the day was 19,919 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1941.2, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹1955.15

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1941.2 with a percent change of -0.71. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.71% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -13.95, indicating a decrease of 13.95 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

19 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Grasim Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:43 AM IST Grasim share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.23%
3 Months11.64%
6 Months15.72%
YTD13.47%
1 Year15.84%
19 Oct 2023, 09:20 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1934.35, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹1955.15

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1934.35, with a percent change of -1.06 and a net change of -20.8. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.06% and has decreased by 20.8.

19 Oct 2023, 08:19 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1974.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Grasim BSE had a total volume of 19,919 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 1,974.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.