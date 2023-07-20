Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock sees gains in trading today
1 min read.Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 09:08 AM ISTLivemint
Grasim stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 1772.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1788 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Grasim's open price was ₹1773.15, close price was ₹1772.35, high was ₹1788.45, and low was ₹1770.65. The market capitalization of Grasim was ₹117,370.94 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1839.3 and the 52-week low was ₹1400.64. The BSE volume for Grasim shares was 10,159.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jul 2023, 09:08:47 AM IST
Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1788, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹1772.35
The current price of Grasim stock is ₹1788. It has experienced a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 15.65, suggesting that the stock has gained 15.65 points.
20 Jul 2023, 08:09:03 AM IST
Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1772.35 yesterday
On the last day, Grasim had a BSE volume of 10,159 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹1,772.35.
