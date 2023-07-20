comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock sees gains in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock sees gains in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 09:08 AM IST

Grasim stock price went up today, 20 Jul 2023, by 0.88 %. The stock closed at 1772.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1788 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's open price was 1773.15, close price was 1772.35, high was 1788.45, and low was 1770.65. The market capitalization of Grasim was 117,370.94 crore. The 52-week high was 1839.3 and the 52-week low was 1400.64. The BSE volume for Grasim shares was 10,159.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jul 2023, 09:08:47 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1788, up 0.88% from yesterday's ₹1772.35

The current price of Grasim stock is 1788. It has experienced a percent change of 0.88, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 15.65, suggesting that the stock has gained 15.65 points.

20 Jul 2023, 08:09:03 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1772.35 yesterday

On the last day, Grasim had a BSE volume of 10,159 shares. The closing price for the day was 1,772.35.

