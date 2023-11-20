Grasim Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Grasim opened at ₹1943.1 and closed at ₹1941.45. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1982.35, while the lowest price was ₹1943. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹129,854.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2021.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The total BSE volume for Grasim shares on that day was 30,652.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.