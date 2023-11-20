Hello User
Grasim Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 20 Nov 2023, by 1.58 %. The stock closed at 1941.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1972.1 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day of trading, Grasim opened at 1943.1 and closed at 1941.45. The highest price recorded during the day was 1982.35, while the lowest price was 1943. The market capitalization of Grasim is 129,854.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2021.95 and the 52-week low is 1528. The total BSE volume for Grasim shares on that day was 30,652.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1941.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), 30,652 shares were traded at a closing price of 1,941.45.

