Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim's stock sees downward trend in trading

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1955.1 and closed at ₹1955.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1978.85 and a low of ₹1927.35. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹128,969.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2021.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for the stock was 27,347 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.