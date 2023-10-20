Hello User
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim's stock sees downward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 20 Oct 2023, by -0.47 %. The stock closed at 1975.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1966 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at 1955.1 and closed at 1955.15. The stock reached a high of 1978.85 and a low of 1927.35. The market capitalization of Grasim is 128,969.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2021.95 and the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for the stock was 27,347 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 09:53 AM IST Grasim Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1966, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹1975.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Grasim is 1966 with a percent change of -0.47. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.47% compared to the previous value. The net change in the stock price is -9.2, indicating a decrease of 9.2 points. Overall, the data suggests that Grasim stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

20 Oct 2023, 09:39 AM IST Grasim share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.3%
3 Months11.8%
6 Months17.08%
YTD14.63%
1 Year17.3%
20 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1972.6, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹1975.2

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1972.6 with a percent change of -0.13. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.6, which means the stock has decreased by 2.6.

20 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1955.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Grasim had a BSE volume of 27347 shares, with a closing price of 1955.15.

