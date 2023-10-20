Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim's stock sees downward trend in trading

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1955.1 and closed at ₹1955.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1978.85 and a low of ₹1927.35. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹128,969.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2021.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for the stock was 27,347 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data shows that the stock price of Grasim is ₹1966 with a percent change of -0.47. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.47% compared to the previous value. The net change in the stock price is -9.2, indicating a decrease of 9.2 points. Overall, the data suggests that Grasim stock has experienced a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.3%
|3 Months
|11.8%
|6 Months
|17.08%
|YTD
|14.63%
|1 Year
|17.3%
The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1972.6 with a percent change of -0.13. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.6, which means the stock has decreased by ₹2.6.
On the last day, Grasim had a BSE volume of 27347 shares, with a closing price of ₹1955.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!