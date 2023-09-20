Grasim Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

Grasim's stock opened at ₹1975.05 and closed at ₹1972.2 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1988.75, while the lowest was ₹1951.85. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently at ₹128,134.25 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1987, and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for the day was 12,162 shares.
20 Sep 2023, 08:13 AM IST
Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1972.2 on last trading day
