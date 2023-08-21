comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 18 2023 15:55:31
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 115.75 -0.26%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.15 -0.28%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.05 0.17%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,556.7 0.75%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 950.95 -0.02%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock plummets in trading today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock plummets in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 1796.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1792.2 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GrasimPremium
Grasim

On the last day of trading for Grasim, the stock opened at 1818.95 and closed at 1796.7. The stock reached a high of 1818.95 and a low of 1786.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is 117,653.61 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 1867 and the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for the stock was 5903 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2023, 09:02:41 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1792.2, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹1796.7

Grasim stock is currently trading at a price of 1792.2, with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -4.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.25% and the value has decreased by 4.5.

21 Aug 2023, 08:12:07 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1796.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 5903 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1796.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App