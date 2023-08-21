Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock plummets in trading today
1 min read.Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 09:02 AM ISTLivemint
Grasim stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2023, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 1796.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1792.2 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading for Grasim, the stock opened at ₹1818.95 and closed at ₹1796.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1818.95 and a low of ₹1786.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹117,653.61 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1867 and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for the stock was 5903 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Aug 2023, 09:02:41 AM IST
Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1792.2, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹1796.7
Grasim stock is currently trading at a price of ₹1792.2, with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -4.5. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.25% and the value has decreased by ₹4.5.
21 Aug 2023, 08:12:07 AM IST
Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1796.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were 5903 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1796.7.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!