Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock plummets in trading today

On the last day of trading for Grasim, the stock opened at ₹1818.95 and closed at ₹1796.7. The stock reached a high of ₹1818.95 and a low of ₹1786.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹117,653.61 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1867 and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for the stock was 5903 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
