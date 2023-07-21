Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stocks plummet due to market downturn
1 min read.Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:01 AM ISTLivemint
Grasim stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 1818.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1810 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1822 and closed at ₹1818.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1824.2, while the lowest price was ₹1790. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently at ₹118,801.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1839.3, and the 52-week low is ₹1400.64. A total of 5022 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jul 2023, 10:01:42 AM IST
Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1810, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹1818.85
The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1810. There has been a percent change of -0.49, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.85, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹8.85.
21 Jul 2023, 09:56:48 AM IST
Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1818.85 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 5112 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1818.85.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!