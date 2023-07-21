comScore
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stocks plummet due to market downturn
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stocks plummet due to market downturn

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2023, 10:01 AM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.49 %. The stock closed at 1818.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1810 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GrasimPremium
Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 1822 and closed at 1818.85. The highest price reached during the day was 1824.2, while the lowest price was 1790. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently at 118,801.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1839.3, and the 52-week low is 1400.64. A total of 5022 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 10:01:42 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1810, down -0.49% from yesterday's ₹1818.85

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1810. There has been a percent change of -0.49, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -8.85, which means that the stock has decreased by 8.85.

21 Jul 2023, 09:56:48 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1818.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 5112 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1818.85.

