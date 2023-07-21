Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stocks plummet due to market downturn

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1822 and closed at ₹1818.85. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1824.2, while the lowest price was ₹1790. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently at ₹118,801.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1839.3, and the 52-week low is ₹1400.64. A total of 5022 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.