Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock sinks on market downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:18 AM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 21 Jul 2023, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 1818.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1810.65 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 1822 and closed at 1818.85. The highest price reached during the day was 1824.2, while the lowest was 1790. The market capitalization of the company stands at 119143.32 crore. The stock's 52-week high is recorded at 1839.3, while the 52-week low is at 1400.64. A total of 5836 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Jul 2023, 11:18 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1810.65, down -0.45% from yesterday's ₹1818.85

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1810.65. There has been a percent change of -0.45, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -8.2, suggesting a decrease of 8.2 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

Click here for Grasim Profit Loss

21 Jul 2023, 11:03 AM IST Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1813.35, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹1818.85

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1813.35. There has been a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -5.5, suggesting a decrease of 5.5 in the stock's price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

21 Jul 2023, 10:49 AM IST Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1814.35, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹1818.85

Grasim stock is currently trading at 1814.35, with a percent change of -0.25. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.25% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -4.5, indicating a decrease of 4.5 in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 10:33 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1812.45, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹1818.85

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1812.45. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -6.4, suggesting a decrease of 6.4 in the stock price.

21 Jul 2023, 10:18 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1818.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, the volume was 5836 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1818.85.

