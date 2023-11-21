Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares plunge in trading today

On the last day of trading, Grasim had an open price of ₹1970 and a close price of ₹1972.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1978 and a low of ₹1949.95. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹129,716.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2021.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The stock had a trading volume of 21,215 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.35%
|3 Months
|8.33%
|6 Months
|14.78%
|YTD
|14.44%
|1 Year
|15.42%
