Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares plunge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 21 Nov 2023, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 1972.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1972.5 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day of trading, Grasim had an open price of 1970 and a close price of 1972.1. The stock reached a high of 1978 and a low of 1949.95. The market capitalization of Grasim is 129,716.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2021.95 and the 52-week low is 1528. The stock had a trading volume of 21,215 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:19 AM IST Grasim November futures opened at 1979.05 as against previous close of 1975.05

Grasim stock is currently trading at a spot price of 1970.7. The bid price stands at 1976.0 with a bid quantity of 475, while the offer price is at 1977.8 with an offer quantity of 475. The open interest for Grasim is reported to be 10,048,625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Grasim Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1972.5, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹1972.65

As per the current data, the stock price of Grasim is 1972.5. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percentage change of -0.01. The net change in the stock price is -0.15.

21 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Grasim share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.35%
3 Months8.33%
6 Months14.78%
YTD14.44%
1 Year15.42%
21 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1970, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹1972.1

Based on the current data, the Grasim stock has a price of 1970. It has experienced a percent change of -0.11, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.1, suggesting a decrease of 2.1 in the stock price.

21 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1972.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 21,215. The closing price for the shares was 1,972.1.

