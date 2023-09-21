Hello User
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock plummets in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -0.71 %. The stock closed at 1956.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1943 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 1957 and closed at 1956.85. The stock reached a high of 1958.7 and a low of 1931.5 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 127,553.27 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1988.75 and the 52-week low is 1528. The stock had a BSE volume of 6654 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:00 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1943, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹1956.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Grasim is 1943, representing a percent change of -0.71. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.71% compared to the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -13.85, indicating a decrease of 13.85.

21 Sep 2023, 08:12 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1956.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 6,654. The closing price for the stock was 1,956.85.

