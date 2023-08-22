Hello User
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock gains ground with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2023, by 0.79 %. The stock closed at 1790.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1805 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 1789.95 and closed at 1790.9. The stock reached a high of 1812 and a low of 1789.65 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently at 118493.9 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1867 and the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for Grasim was 10580 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1805, up 0.79% from yesterday's ₹1790.9

The current price of Grasim stock is 1805, with a percentage change of 0.79 and a net change of 14.1.

22 Aug 2023, 08:20 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1790.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 10,580. The closing price for the shares was 1790.9.

