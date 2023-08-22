Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock gains ground with positive trading

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1789.95 and closed at ₹1790.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1812 and a low of ₹1789.65 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently at ₹118493.9 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1867 and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for Grasim was 10580 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Grasim stock is ₹1805, with a percentage change of 0.79 and a net change of 14.1.
On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 10,580. The closing price for the shares was ₹1790.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!