Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stocks dip as market sentiment turns bearish

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1920.2 and closed at ₹1944.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1938 and a low of ₹1897.2 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹125,518.19 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹1988.75 and a low of ₹1528. On the BSE, a total of 10,263 shares of Grasim were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.11%
|3 Months
|4.28%
|6 Months
|19.03%
|YTD
|10.91%
|1 Year
|11.14%
Grasim stock is currently priced at ₹1912, reflecting a decrease of 1.65%. The net change in price is -32.1, indicating a significant decrease in value.
On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Grasim was 10,263 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1944.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!