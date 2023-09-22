Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stocks dip as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 22 Sep 2023, by -1.65 %. The stock closed at 1944.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1912 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at 1920.2 and closed at 1944.1. The stock reached a high of 1938 and a low of 1897.2 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 125,518.19 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 1988.75 and a low of 1528. On the BSE, a total of 10,263 shares of Grasim were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Grasim share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.11%
3 Months4.28%
6 Months19.03%
YTD10.91%
1 Year11.14%
22 Sep 2023, 09:07 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1912, down -1.65% from yesterday's ₹1944.1

Grasim stock is currently priced at 1912, reflecting a decrease of 1.65%. The net change in price is -32.1, indicating a significant decrease in value.

22 Sep 2023, 08:00 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1944.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the BSE volume for Grasim was 10,263 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1944.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.