Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Shares Plunge in Bearish Trading Session

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1801.75 and closed at ₹1808.1. The stock's high for the day was ₹1817.95 and the low was ₹1799. The market cap of Grasim is ₹118,510.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1867 and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The stock had a BSE volume of 9585 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1805.55 with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.33%
|3 Months
|1.07%
|6 Months
|10.57%
|YTD
|4.78%
|1 Year
|15.45%
The current price of Grasim stock is ₹1805.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.85, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.85 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 9585. The closing price for the shares was ₹1808.1.
