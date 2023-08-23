Hello User
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Shares Plunge in Bearish Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 23 Aug 2023, by -0.02 %. The stock closed at 1805.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1805.55 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 1801.75 and closed at 1808.1. The stock's high for the day was 1817.95 and the low was 1799. The market cap of Grasim is 118,510.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1867 and the 52-week low is 1528. The stock had a BSE volume of 9585 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2023, 09:40 AM IST Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1805.55, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1805.85

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1805.55 with a percent change of -0.02 and a net change of -0.3. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

23 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Grasim share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.33%
3 Months1.07%
6 Months10.57%
YTD4.78%
1 Year15.45%
23 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Grasim Live Updates

23 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1805.25, down -0.16% from yesterday's ₹1808.1

The current price of Grasim stock is 1805.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.16, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.85, suggesting a decrease of 2.85 in the stock price.

23 Aug 2023, 08:21 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1808.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 9585. The closing price for the shares was 1808.1.

