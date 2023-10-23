comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Oct 23 2023 13:49:29
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 121.2 -1.54%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 386 -1.52%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 561.65 -0.28%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 201 -0.94%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 653.65 -1.37%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim share price plummets as investors sell-off
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim share price plummets as investors sell-off

21 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2023, 01:52 PM IST
Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -1.33 %. The stock closed at 1944.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1918.85 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GrasimPremium
Grasim

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at 1977.4 and closed at 1975.2. The stock reached a high of 1978.3 and a low of 1940 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is 127,561.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2021.95, while the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for Grasim shares on that day was 6324.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 01:52:21 PM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1918.85, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹1944.8

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1918.85, with a percent change of -1.33 and a net change of -25.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.33% and the value has decreased by 25.95.

Click here for Grasim Key Metrics

23 Oct 2023, 01:36:48 PM IST

Grasim share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days1964.24
10 Days1958.84
20 Days1938.78
50 Days1881.29
100 Days1827.29
300 Days1741.47
23 Oct 2023, 01:34:20 PM IST

Top active options for Grasim

Top active call options for Grasim at 23 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.7 (-64.21%) & 2.7 (-63.27%) respectively.

Top active put options for Grasim at 23 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of 1900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1920.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 11.9 (+164.44%) & 23.0 (+177.11%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:21:02 PM IST

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Grasim Industries stock is 1907.1 and the high price is 1936.

23 Oct 2023, 01:09:36 PM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1917.85, down -1.39% from yesterday's ₹1944.8

The current data shows that the stock price of Grasim is 1917.85. There has been a percent change of -1.39, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -26.95, implying a decrease of 26.95 in the stock price.

Click here for Grasim Board Meetings

23 Oct 2023, 01:04:03 PM IST

Grasim Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:56:39 PM IST

Grasim October futures opened at 1938.65 as against previous close of 1943.5

Grasim, a leading Indian conglomerate, currently has a spot price of 1920. The bid price stands at 1915.0, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1916.5. The offer quantity is 475, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 950, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest for Grasim is 6957800, suggesting a high level of market activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:43:03 PM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1917.95, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹1944.8

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the stock price is 1917.95, which represents a percent change of -1.38. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.38% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -26.85, indicating a decrease of 26.85 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 12:41:26 PM IST

Grasim share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ultratech Cement8390.0-63.75-0.758750.06082.7242207.85
Grasim Industries1917.95-26.85-1.382021.951528.0126289.42
Shree Cement25873.5-214.55-0.8227284.8520165.893353.53
Ambuja Cements422.15-8.7-2.02598.15315.383824.01
Dalmia Bharat2135.75-20.25-0.942424.41478.0540041.12
23 Oct 2023, 12:18:37 PM IST

Grasim share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy4444
Buy3333
Hold1112
Sell1111
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 12:15:32 PM IST

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Grasim Industries stock's low price for the day is 1907.1 and the high price is 1936.

23 Oct 2023, 12:14:49 PM IST

Top active options for Grasim

Top active call options for Grasim at 23 Oct 12:14 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 1.9 (-60.0%) & 3.0 (-59.18%) respectively.

Top active put options for Grasim at 23 Oct 12:14 were at strike price of 1900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1920.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.4 (+131.11%) & 18.0 (+116.87%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:53:01 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1919.25, down -1.31% from yesterday's ₹1944.8

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1919.25. There has been a percent change of -1.31, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -25.55, suggesting a decrease of 25.55 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 11:37:54 AM IST

Grasim October futures opened at 1938.65 as against previous close of 1943.5

Grasim is currently trading at a spot price of 1921. The bid price is slightly lower at 1918.7, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1920.5. The offer quantity is 475, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 950, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest stands at 7003875, suggesting the total number of outstanding contracts in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:33:48 AM IST

Grasim share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ultratech Cement8468.6514.90.188750.06082.7244478.37
Grasim Industries1921.0-23.8-1.222021.951528.0126490.25
Shree Cement25955.45-132.6-0.5127284.8520165.893649.21
Ambuja Cements424.75-6.1-1.42598.15315.384340.28
Dalmia Bharat2139.6-16.4-0.762424.41478.0540113.3
23 Oct 2023, 11:14:06 AM IST

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Grasim Industries stock today was 1907.1, while the high price was 1936.

23 Oct 2023, 11:09:59 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1919.65, down -1.29% from yesterday's ₹1944.8

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is at 1919.65, with a percent change of -1.29. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.29%. The net change is -25.15, meaning that the stock has decreased by 25.15.

23 Oct 2023, 10:47:03 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1918.95, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹1944.8

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1918.95. There has been a percent change of -1.33, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -25.85, meaning that the stock has decreased by 25.85.

Click here for Grasim Dividend

23 Oct 2023, 10:45:09 AM IST

Top active options for Grasim

Top active call options for Grasim at 23 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.2 (-53.68%) & 3.75 (-48.98%) respectively.

Top active put options for Grasim at 23 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 1900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 1920.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.1 (+124.44%) & 18.75 (+125.9%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:39:48 AM IST

Grasim share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ultratech Cement8460.156.40.088750.06082.7244232.98
Grasim Industries1919.55-25.25-1.32021.951528.0126394.77
Shree Cement25999.75-88.3-0.3427284.8520165.893809.05
Ambuja Cements425.95-4.9-1.14598.15315.384578.56
Dalmia Bharat2149.55-6.45-0.32424.41478.0540299.84
23 Oct 2023, 10:20:52 AM IST

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Grasim Industries stock is 1907.1 and the high price is 1936.

23 Oct 2023, 10:02:37 AM IST

Grasim October futures opened at 1938.65 as against previous close of 1943.5

Grasim is currently trading at a spot price of 1922.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 1923.15, while the offer price stands at 1924.8. There is an offer quantity of 475 and a bid quantity of the same value. The open interest for Grasim is 7044725.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 09:54:27 AM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1917.95, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹1944.8

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1917.95. There has been a percent change of -1.38, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -26.85, suggesting a decline of 26.85 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 09:50:00 AM IST

Grasim Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:30:01 AM IST

Grasim share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.83%
3 Months9.98%
6 Months17.11%
YTD12.93%
1 Year15.24%
23 Oct 2023, 09:07:38 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1944.05, down -1.58% from yesterday's ₹1975.2

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the stock price is 1944.05. There has been a percent change of -1.58, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -31.15, which means that the stock price has decreased by 31.15.

23 Oct 2023, 08:24:03 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1975.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 6324. The closing price of the shares was 1975.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App