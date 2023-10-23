Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim share price plummets as investors sell-off

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1977.4 and closed at ₹1975.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1978.3 and a low of ₹1940 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹127,561.81 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2021.95, while the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for Grasim shares on that day was 6324.
Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1918.85, down -1.33% from yesterday's ₹1944.8
The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1918.85, with a percent change of -1.33 and a net change of -25.95. This means that the stock price has decreased by 1.33% and the value has decreased by ₹25.95.
Grasim share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|1964.24
|10 Days
|1958.84
|20 Days
|1938.78
|50 Days
|1881.29
|100 Days
|1827.29
|300 Days
|1741.47
Top active options for Grasim
Top active call options for Grasim at 23 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹1.7 (-64.21%) & ₹2.7 (-63.27%) respectively.
Top active put options for Grasim at 23 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1920.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹11.9 (+164.44%) & ₹23.0 (+177.11%) respectively.
Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range
The current day's low price of Grasim Industries stock is ₹1907.1 and the high price is ₹1936.
Grasim Live Updates
Grasim October futures opened at 1938.65 as against previous close of 1943.5
Grasim, a leading Indian conglomerate, currently has a spot price of 1920. The bid price stands at 1915.0, while the offer price is slightly higher at 1916.5. The offer quantity is 475, indicating the number of shares available for sale, while the bid quantity is 950, indicating the number of shares buyers are willing to purchase. The open interest for Grasim is 6957800, suggesting a high level of market activity.
Grasim share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ultratech Cement
|8390.0
|-63.75
|-0.75
|8750.0
|6082.7
|242207.85
|Grasim Industries
|1917.95
|-26.85
|-1.38
|2021.95
|1528.0
|126289.42
|Shree Cement
|25873.5
|-214.55
|-0.82
|27284.85
|20165.8
|93353.53
|Ambuja Cements
|422.15
|-8.7
|-2.02
|598.15
|315.3
|83824.01
|Dalmia Bharat
|2135.75
|-20.25
|-0.94
|2424.4
|1478.05
|40041.12
Grasim share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Top active options for Grasim
Top active call options for Grasim at 23 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1980.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹2.2 (-53.68%) & ₹3.75 (-48.98%) respectively.
Top active put options for Grasim at 23 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹1920.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.1 (+124.44%) & ₹18.75 (+125.9%) respectively.
Grasim October futures opened at 1938.65 as against previous close of 1943.5
Grasim is currently trading at a spot price of 1922.4. The bid price is slightly higher at 1923.15, while the offer price stands at 1924.8. There is an offer quantity of 475 and a bid quantity of the same value. The open interest for Grasim is 7044725.
Grasim Live Updates
Grasim share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.83%
|3 Months
|9.98%
|6 Months
|17.11%
|YTD
|12.93%
|1 Year
|15.24%
Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1975.2 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 6324. The closing price of the shares was ₹1975.2.
