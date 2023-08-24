comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Stock Surges in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2023, 09:47 AM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 24 Aug 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 1796.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1805.85 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim
Grasim

Grasim's stock opened at 1809.5 and closed at 1805.85 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1814.35 and a low of 1793.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is 118136.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1867, while the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for Grasim shares was 8904.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Aug 2023, 09:47:58 AM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1805.85, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1796.3

The current stock price of Grasim is 1805.85. There has been a percent change of 0.53, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 9.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the current data shows a positive trend for Grasim stock.

24 Aug 2023, 09:35:17 AM IST

Grasim share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.06%
3 Months-0.19%
6 Months14.2%
YTD4.3%
1 Year12.67%
24 Aug 2023, 09:30:01 AM IST

Grasim Live Updates

24 Aug 2023, 09:06:15 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1799.55, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹1805.85

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1799.55 with a percent change of -0.35. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 0.35% compared to the previous day's closing price. The net change is -6.3, which means the stock has decreased by 6.3 in value. Overall, this data suggests that Grasim stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

24 Aug 2023, 08:28:47 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1805.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, a total of 8,904 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1805.85.

