Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Stock Surges in Today's Trading

Grasim's stock opened at ₹1809.5 and closed at ₹1805.85 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹1814.35 and a low of ₹1793.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹118136.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1867, while the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for Grasim shares was 8904.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Grasim is ₹1805.85. There has been a percent change of 0.53, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 9.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the current data shows a positive trend for Grasim stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.06%
|3 Months
|-0.19%
|6 Months
|14.2%
|YTD
|4.3%
|1 Year
|12.67%
The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1799.55 with a percent change of -0.35. This indicates that the stock has decreased by 0.35% compared to the previous day's closing price. The net change is -6.3, which means the stock has decreased by ₹6.3 in value. Overall, this data suggests that Grasim stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, a total of 8,904 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1805.85.
