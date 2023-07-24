Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock sees positive gains in trading

Grasim's stock opened at ₹1822 and closed at ₹1818.85 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1824.2, while the lowest price was ₹1790. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently at ₹118,480.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1839.3, while the 52-week low is ₹1400.64. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 13,896 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1825.1, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹1804.9
As of the current data, the stock price of Grasim is ₹1825.1. There has been a percent change of 1.12, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 20.2, meaning that the stock price has increased by ₹20.2.
Click here for Grasim Profit Loss
Grasim Live Updates
GRASIM INDUSTRIES
GRASIM INDUSTRIES
Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1811.3, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹1804.9
The current data for Grasim stock shows that the stock price is ₹1811.3. There has been a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.4, suggesting that the stock has increased by 6.4 points.
Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1804.6, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1804.9
The current data shows that the price of Grasim stock is ₹1804.6. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.02. The net change in the stock price is -0.3. This indicates a small decline in the value of Grasim stock.
Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1804.9, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1818.85
The current data shows that the stock price of Grasim is ₹1804.9. There has been a decrease of 0.77% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -13.95.
Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1818.85 yesterday
On the last day, Grasim BSE had a volume of 13896 shares and closed at a price of ₹1818.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!