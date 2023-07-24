comScore
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock sees positive gains in trading
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock sees positive gains in trading

Updated: 24 Jul 2023, 09:50 AM IST

Grasim stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2023, by 1.12 %. The stock closed at 1804.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1825.1 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

Grasim's stock opened at 1822 and closed at 1818.85 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 1824.2, while the lowest price was 1790. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently at 118,480.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1839.3, while the 52-week low is 1400.64. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 13,896 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2023, 09:50:09 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1825.1, up 1.12% from yesterday's ₹1804.9

As of the current data, the stock price of Grasim is 1825.1. There has been a percent change of 1.12, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 20.2, meaning that the stock price has increased by 20.2.

Click here for Grasim Profit Loss

24 Jul 2023, 09:33:07 AM IST

Grasim Live Updates

24 Jul 2023, 09:30:11 AM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1811.3, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹1804.9

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the stock price is 1811.3. There has been a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.4, suggesting that the stock has increased by 6.4 points.

24 Jul 2023, 09:19:38 AM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1804.6, down -0.02% from yesterday's ₹1804.9

The current data shows that the price of Grasim stock is 1804.6. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.02. The net change in the stock price is -0.3. This indicates a small decline in the value of Grasim stock.

24 Jul 2023, 09:00:55 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1804.9, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1818.85

The current data shows that the stock price of Grasim is 1804.9. There has been a decrease of 0.77% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -13.95.

24 Jul 2023, 08:24:14 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1818.85 yesterday

On the last day, Grasim BSE had a volume of 13896 shares and closed at a price of 1818.85.

