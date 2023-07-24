Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock sees positive gains in trading

Grasim's stock opened at ₹1822 and closed at ₹1818.85 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1824.2, while the lowest price was ₹1790. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently at ₹118,480.31 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1839.3, while the 52-week low is ₹1400.64. The BSE volume for the stock on the last trading day was 13,896 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, the stock price of Grasim is ₹1825.1. There has been a percent change of 1.12, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 20.2, meaning that the stock price has increased by ₹20.2.
Click here for Grasim Profit Loss
The current data for Grasim stock shows that the stock price is ₹1811.3. There has been a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 6.4, suggesting that the stock has increased by 6.4 points.
The current data shows that the price of Grasim stock is ₹1804.6. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.02. The net change in the stock price is -0.3. This indicates a small decline in the value of Grasim stock.
The current data shows that the stock price of Grasim is ₹1804.9. There has been a decrease of 0.77% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -13.95.
On the last day, Grasim BSE had a volume of 13896 shares and closed at a price of ₹1818.85.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!