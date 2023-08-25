comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 25 2023 10:10:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.85 -0.34%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,493.25 0.59%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 573.45 -0.56%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 963.55 -0.56%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,570.85 -0.5%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Stock Dips in Trading Today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Stock Dips in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2023, 10:05 AM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 25 Aug 2023, by -0.35 %. The stock closed at 1777.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1770.9 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GrasimPremium
Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 1800.05 and closed at 1796.3. The stock reached a high of 1813.1 and a low of 1772.2 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 116,846.15 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1867 and its 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for Grasim shares on the last day was 7290 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Aug 2023, 10:05:26 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1770.9, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹1777.2

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1770.9. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.3, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 6.3 points. Overall, the stock's performance seems to have declined slightly.

Click here for Grasim Profit Loss

25 Aug 2023, 09:43:22 AM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1773.35, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹1777.2

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1773.35. There has been a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -3.85. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value.

25 Aug 2023, 09:33:52 AM IST

Grasim share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.27%
3 Months-0.9%
6 Months12.51%
YTD3.17%
1 Year10.28%
25 Aug 2023, 09:31:06 AM IST

Grasim Live Updates

25 Aug 2023, 09:08:34 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1779.9, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹1796.3

25 Aug 2023, 08:25:18 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1796.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 7,290 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,796.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App