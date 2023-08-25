Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Stock Dips in Trading Today

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1800.05 and closed at ₹1796.3. The stock reached a high of ₹1813.1 and a low of ₹1772.2 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹116,846.15 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1867 and its 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for Grasim shares on the last day was 7290 shares.
Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1770.9, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹1777.2
The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1770.9. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.3, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 6.3 points. Overall, the stock's performance seems to have declined slightly.
Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1773.35, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹1777.2
The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1773.35. There has been a percent change of -0.22 and a net change of -3.85. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value.
Grasim share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.27%
|3 Months
|-0.9%
|6 Months
|12.51%
|YTD
|3.17%
|1 Year
|10.28%
Grasim Live Updates
Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1779.9, down -0.91% from yesterday's ₹1796.3
Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1796.3 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 7,290 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,796.3.
