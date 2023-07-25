Grasim Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2023

1 min read.Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 08:05 AM ISTLivemint
Grasim stock price went up today, 25 Jul 2023, by 0.82 %. The stock closed at 1804.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1819.75 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Grasim's open price was ₹1802.6 and the close price was ₹1804.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1842.45 and a low of ₹1793.35 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹119,455.12 crore. The 52-week high for Grasim is ₹1839.3 and the 52-week low is ₹1400.64. The BSE volume for the stock was 24,316 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Jul 2023, 08:05:55 AM IST
